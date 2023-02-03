Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police.
Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m.
A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He was described as a slim build man wearing a gray color hoodie and blue jeans.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.