x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

Greensboro police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. 

A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He was described as a slim build man wearing a gray color hoodie and blue jeans. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out