WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has robbed a Marco's Pizza in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at gunpoint, officials said.

The suspect did not fire the gun, and no one was hurt, Winston-Salem police said.

Just after 8:15 p.m., a man described as 5'8" wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black mask approached the restaurant's register with a firearm and demanded money, officials said. The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The incident took place Friday night at Marco's Pizza on 4908 Reynolda Road.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

RELATED: Man reportedly targeted delivery drivers in several armed robbery incidents on the Southside

RELATED: Couple discovers snake in oven while heating frozen pizza