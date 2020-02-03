GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement has seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana following an interstate drug trafficking investigation.

Officials seized 331 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 30 pounds THC concentrate/wax on Saturday, Sheriff Danny Rogers reported. The narcotics hold a street value of approximately $1.5 million, GSCO officials said.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office in the Specialized Enforcement Unit and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration – Greensboro Resident Office made the seizure.

The marijuana was not intended for distribution in North Carolina, GCSO officials said. Sheriff Rodgers said the interstate trafficking bust disrupts the supply of narcotics along the east coast.

This investigation is ongoing.

