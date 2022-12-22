Police said the man displayed "abnormal and unpredictable behavior."

MARIETTA, Ga. — A husband and wife are recovering after they were randomly attacked Wednesday at their Marietta home, police said.

The married couple was inside their home along North Saint Mary's Lane when police said they were confronted by a stranger in the middle of the day. The man began to knock on the door of the home just before noon.

When he was confronted by the couple, the man broke part of the glass on and around the front door as he attempted to get inside the house, police said. The man then vandalized the mailbox before he returned to the front porch where he damaged plants, glass and a table, according to Marietta Police Department.

After calling 911, the couple then began to fight the man off to prevent him from getting inside the door until officers arrived. During the fight, the suspect picked up a piece of broken glass and cut the husband fending him off, police said.

The suspect had blood on his hands and feet once police arrived at the home. Marietta officers said that the man "ignored officers' lawful orders and displayed abnormal and unpredictable behavior." Officers said they were forced to use a Taser on the suspect in order to prevent him from hurting himself further.

Police said the suspect had a knife on him while he attacked the couple, but did not use it against them.