Man arrested after shooting 2 in Winston-Salem, police say

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people on Maryland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Winston-Salem.

On Feb. 16., Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers found Miguel BernalPerez, 19, sitting outside suffering a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers then found Sedrick Hines, 28, laying in the parking lot suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Danny Welch was on the back porch suffering a minor abrasion to his left shin and refused medical attention at the scene.

Further investigation revealed the victims were outside in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a car drove through the parking lot and people inside began shooting towards them.

Officers found evidence of the shooting around the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue as well as finding a rifle-style gun near a building.

They spoke with a witness located a short distance from the scene that observed an unknown person on a four-wheel ATV speeding through the area of 2400 Old Greensboro Road shortly after the shooting happened.

Officers were unable to find any cars or ATVs in the area matching the information gathered at the scene.

Both men were taken to a local hospital.

After an investigation, police were able to identify Danny Lee Welch as a suspect in this shooting.

Welch was arrested on the 2500 block of Ivy Avenue.

WFMY is working to get more details about this story.

