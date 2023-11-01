Mike Clardy was charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the 2004 death of Deanna Denise Howland.

ST. LOUIS — A Maryland Heights man was charged in the 2004 murder case where a woman's torso was found at a rest stop in Wright City, Missouri.

Mike Clardy, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of abandonment of a corpse.

A woman's torso was found at the Wright City, Missouri rest stop along westbound I-70 on June 29, 2004. The torso was found headless, handless and legless by maintenance workers. A knife in a sewer was also recovered at the scene.

The case remained unsolved until 2014 when Lieutenant Matt Schmutz of the Warren County Sheriff's Department began looking into missing person cases. In 2015, he was in communication with the Madison County Illinois Sheriff's Office on a missing persons case.

The case was a missing woman last seen in the spring of 2004.

DNA testing was done and in 2016 reports showed the torso belonged to 35-year-old Deanna Denise Howland of Alton, Illinois.

According to the probable cause statement, in 2019 additional DNA testing of samples from the victim's torso resumed which led to the identification of a suspect in 2022.

A sample from Clardy was taken by police and matched the DNA recovered from the victim, according to charging documents.

On Jan. 10, police interviewed Clardy and he admitted to killing the victim on or about June 36, 2004 in his home in St. Louis County. He also admitted to dismembering her body.

Clardy admitted to abandoning the victim's body parts in St. Louis County as well as her torso in Warren County.