MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The numbers are staggering. Davie County deputies say a triad man was growing an enormous amount of marijuana in his house. They busted him on Wednesday night.

They seized 723 marijuana plants. That's about 127 pounds worth of the illegal substance. All were in a house on Shoffner Lane in Mocksville.

It doesn't end there. Deputies seized a whole lot more than drugs in this bust.

This place was all geared with with sophisticated growing and processing tools: timers, lights, fans and even a specialized ventilation system.The house even had new rooms built, rewiring to accommodate all the equipment.

Deputies found all kinds of plants too. Some were seedlings. Some were fully mature plants.

They also seized four handguns, three shotguns and $1,700 in cash.

700 plants seized | Enormous marijuana growing bust

Deputies arrested the suspect in the house, 58-year-old Michael Shoffner. He's charged with manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a place for controlled substance (which carries a felony charge) and seven counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Davie County Sheriff's Office

He's now in jail under a bond totaling $125,000.

RELATED: Number of stoned drivers in deadly crashes more than doubled since 2012, AAA says

RELATED: Man lights joint in court while facing marijuana charge

RELATED: Will Tennessee legalize marijuana? | Why no recent bills have passed

RELATED: NC teen had marijuana grow operation in his home and seven guns, deputies say