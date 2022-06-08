Former Greensboro police officer out on bond after manslaughter charge

A grand jury indicted Matthew Hamilton Monday on a manslaughter charge. Hamilton shot and killed Joseph Lopez in November 2021.

Editor's note: The attached video is from the initial incident in November 2021.

A former Greensboro police officer was booked and released Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him Monday on a manslaughter charge, according to the suspect's attorney. He was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted in the shooting death of Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. The police department fired him the same day the charge was levied against him.

Greensboro's city attorney said during a meeting Tuesday night the body cam video of the incident will be released. He said Greensboro police can prepare a compilation of body cam video for public viewing. However, attorneys on both sides of the case must approve. It's unclear when the video could be released.

Police said the shooting occurred in November 2021, on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro. Police responded to a wanted person call at the house on Cloverdale Drive after the homeowner reported someone was trying to get into their home. Investigators said they found Lopez in a shed behind the home. When confronting Lopez, the Greensboro Police Officer's Association said officer Hamilton shot him.

Greensboro police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began its independent criminal investigation of the incident and Hamilton was placed on administrative duty at the time.

Hamilton's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, said he saw the body cam video from the night of the shooting. He claimed there was a black object in Lopez's hand pointed at Hamilton.

"In this situation, Officer Hamilton acted totally in accordance with North Carolina law,” Rossabi said.

The Greensboro Police Department released the following:

"The Greensboro Police Department recognizes the dignity and respects the value of all human life. The department will continue to follow all local and state policies to ensure fairness and transparency during all investigations."

GPD will complete its own internal investigation as the criminal one continues.