MATTHEWS, N.C. — Brakeman's Coffee & Supply is taking the time to thank the teachers at Butler High School and the first responders who responded to the school shooting that happened Monday morning.

"Today, we salute our amazing teachers at Butler High and the courageous police officers who keep our children safe in Matthews," the coffee shop wrote on Facebook.

Brakeman's is also giving their customers a chance to thank the heroes of the school shooting by allowing them to write encouraging notes on the coffee boxes.

"When you stop into BC please write them an encouraging note on the boxes at the front counter," the coffee shop wrote.

The coffee boxes will then be handed out to the teachers and first responders later this week.

The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the deadly shooting at Butler High School Monday morning was a bullying incident gone "out of control."

Matthews Police identified the suspect as 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie and the victim as 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen. Police said Cuffie shot McKeithen during a fight; McKeithen later died. Cuffie was charged with first-degree murder.

"Right now, this appears to be a tragedy that was the result of conflict between two individuals and an isolated event. First reports indicate that the conflict began with bullying that escalated out of control and as fear took over, a young person brought a gun to solve the problems. Law enforcement does not believe there is a danger of on-going threats to safety related to this incident," said superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.

