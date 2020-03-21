CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mother has been arrested for the death of her 6-month-old son, whose disappearance had prompted a Amber Alert in February.

Tamara Jernel Brown is being charged with the murder of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson.

Charlotteans awake on Saturday, February 24 to Amber Alert notifications on their phones. Police were asking for the public's help in locating the young boy, who hadn't been seen for more than a day. At the time, police said the mother and child had left their Matthews home, were spotted in uptown Charlotte, and then disappeared.

Late that Friday evening, Tamara Jernel Brown was located near Galleria Boulevard, where she was arrested and charged with robbery and assaulting an officer. The boy was not with her, which prompted authorities to issue the Amber Alert.

Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found early Saturday morning dead inside Sharon Memorial Park in southeast Charlotte.

Tamara Jernel Brown and child were last seen Friday in uptown Charlotte.

Matthews Police Department

Tamara Jernel Brown was committed before her first court appearance the following Monday.

On Friday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced the additional charge of murder.

A cause of death for the boy was not released.

