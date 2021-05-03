McLeansville pastor from Greensboro charged with multiple sexual assaults spanning over 10 years: Sheriff

Investigators said they arrested Albert Lopez, 54, of Greensboro in connection to sexual assaults involving multiple juveniles since 2011.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A McLeansville pastor is facing multiple sex charges following his arrest, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Lopez is the Pastor of Iglesia Bautista Puerta Abierta Church in McLeansville. However, investigators said at this time it appears none of the sexual assaults were reported to have occurred at the church.

Lopez is charged with five counts of second-degree rape, five counts of second-degree sex offense, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child. Lopez was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $3 million bond.