McPherson Street shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

Police said the person has life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police responded to the 700 block of McPherson Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. and found a person had been shot.

The person has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

