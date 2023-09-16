x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

McPherson Street shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

Police said the person has life-threatening injuries.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police responded to the 700 block of McPherson Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. and found a person had been shot.

The person has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memorial for Triad teenagers vandalized

Before You Leave, Check This Out