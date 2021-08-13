Men escape police after robbing Mebane Jersey Mikes at gunpoint, police say

Officers ran after the men into an apartment complex, but lost them near Briarwood Drive, police said.

MEBANE, N.C. — The search is on for two men who robbed a Jersey Mike's at gunpoint in Mebane.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. to the store at 102 Millstead Dr. The caller said the two men went into the store with guns, took money from the register, and ran away.

An officer who was responding to the robbery call saw the men in a car turn left in front of the police car, which had its lights and sirens on, investigators said. Two officers followed the car into the Quaker Creek Drive area and saw three men running from the vehicle. The officers ran after the men into an apartment complex but lost them near Briarwood Drive, police said.

Officers found items from the robbery in the vehicle, which was stolen.

Police describe one of the men as Black, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet ’01” inch, and slim. He was wearing a black hooded shirt with a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a word beginning with “c” on the left sleeve. He had on white tennis shoes with bright orange and red on the back. Police said he had what appeared to be an AR pistol with a tan magazine.

The other man is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a shiny design on the left area and red around the waist area, possibly an undershirt, shorts or underwear. He also had on faded blue jeans with a rip at the knees and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a black pistol and what appears to be an extra magazine in the right pant's pocket, police said.