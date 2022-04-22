Mebane man wanted for kidnapping arrested after chase with law enforcement

A Mebane man wanted for kidnapping is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Alamance County.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Mebane man is in jail after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on an interstate pursuit across Alamance County.

On Wednesday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office assisted the Orange County Sheriff's office and Mebane Police Department with a vehicle pursuit on I-40 Westbound. The driver, Brandon Martez Allen, was wanted for kidnapping.

Alamance County deputies joined the pursuit on I-40 west at Highway 119 in Mebane. Deputies were able to bring the chase to an end near the Huffman Mill Rd exit in Burlington. Allen was arrested and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Allen is charged with Felony Flee to Elude Arrest and Reckless Driving in Alamance County, he received a $10,000 secured bond. The Mebane man is also facing 8 charges in Orange County and received no bond.

Allen's charges include:

Alamance County

- Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

- Reckless Driving

Orange County

- First Degree Kidnapping

- Felony Flee to Elude

- Assault on Government Official with Deadly Weapon

- Misdemeanor Child Abuse

- Assault on Female

- Reckless Driving

- Driving Wrong Way on Dual Lane

- Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation with Deadly Weapon