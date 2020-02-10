Mebane man faces several charges in child sex abuse case

Ryan Saullo is charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane man accused of sexually abusing a child is facing several felony charges and there may be more charges to come, deputies said.

In August, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit opened an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child. During the investigation, Ryan Michael Saullo was identified as the abuser, deputies said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Saullo home on Bonfire Dr. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Details of the incidents were not immediately known.

Saullo is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said the case is ongoing and additional charges are possible.