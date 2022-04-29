Mebane man facing murder charges, accused of helping bury woman's body

Ronnie Pulliam, 56, of Mebane is facing charges in the death of Lori Lynn Campbell.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 56-year-old man is facing charges for murder in the death of a woman after helping two men bury a woman, according to investigators.

Ronnie Pulliam is facing charges in the death of Lori Lynn Campbell after he was accused of playing a role in her death.

Alamance County sheriff deputies were contacted by the Putnam County New York Sheriff’s Office back on April 4 in reference to a missing woman.

Putnam County deputies informed the sheriff’s office Campbell was missing and last seen with Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam, of Patterson, New York.

Detectives said during investigation officials found foul play. Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam is also facing charges for murder in Campbell's death.

Investigators said Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam and Gregory “Stone” Garland took Campbell to North Carolina.

While in North Carolina, Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam and Gregory “Stone” Garland met up with Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam’s brother, Ronnie Pulliam of Mebane. Detectives said the three decided they were going to discard the body.

Ronnie Pulliam drove a separate vehicle while Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam and Gregory “Stone” Garland followed in another vehicle to a place where they buried Campbell’s body in a shallow grave, according to sheriff deputies.

During investigation, detectives from Putnam County found the body and informed Alamance County deputies of where it was.

Investigators said the body was later recovered and identified as Lori Lynn Campbell. Detectives said Ronnie Pulliam was arrested on a $500,000 bond.

Ronnie is facing charges for felony accessory after the fact of felony murder.

