Deputy shot during traffic stop in northeast Charlotte, suspect in custody per sheriff's office

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says the deputy underwent successful surgery on Sunday and is recovering.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deputy with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon during what the office said was a traffic stop.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting happened late in the afternoon on Feb. 19 along North Tryon Street and Salome Church Road.

According to the sheriff's office, Dep. Dijon Whyms was handling a traffic stop at 4:15 p.m. when the suspect, identified as Aidan Cole Bryant, shot several times. Dep. Whyms also fired back, hitting Bryant.

Both Whyms and Bryant were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and both faced non-life-threatening injuries. Bryant is also in custody at the hospital.

CMPD detectives obtained warrants on Bryant for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputy Whyms successfully underwent surgery Sunday morning and went into recovery, according to the sheriff's office. The office also said CMPD provided a peer support group this afternoon for MCSO deputies and staff as needed.

Sheriff Garry McFadden thanked a Charlotte police officer who applied a tourniquet on Dep. Whyms, who McFadden spoke to and said was in good spirits. During a news conference held at 7 p.m. Saturday night, McFadden said he would not reveal too much as the investigation continues. He noted Dep. Whyms had shared meals at his house before, and he commended members of the law enforcement community in Charlotte for looking out for him.