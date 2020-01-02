PINEVILLE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured after a police officer-involved shooting in Pineville Saturday morning, Pineville police confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded after a 911 caller said there was a man pointing a gun at cars, according to officials. Responding officers located the man near 900 North Polk Street.

"During the officers’ approach, the man turned towards the officers and displayed actions on what the officers believed to be an imminent threat to their safety and the safety of others," the Pineville Police Department said in a released statement.

Two Pineville police officers fired their weapons hitting the man, according to the department.

A witness told WCNC Charlotte she heard four gunshots during the incident.

"We were just sitting at a desk and then all of a sudden gunfire erupted, and we saw policemen standing there with the suspect," said the witness who did not wish to be identified.

Medic responded and transported the unidentified man to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of seriously injured. The man's name has not been released.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per standard procedure, the Pineville Police Department confirmed. The names of the officers were not released.

The suspect's handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the police department.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

RELATED: DA explains choice to end CMPD investigating its officers involved in shootings

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the shooting to assist with traffic control. North Polk Street was closed between Industrial Drive and Main Street for the investigation.

