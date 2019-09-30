The Medical Examiner's office revealed Monday that a Florida mom who was found dead in a car near Brantley County, Georgia died of blunt force trauma.

Casei Jones was found dead on Sept. 16 and a warrant was issued for the arrest of her husband, Michael, for a second-degree murder charge relating to her death, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Michael Jones somehow got into a car crash, leading to the discovering of his wife's body inside the vehicle.

Shortly after Casei Jones was found, the bodies of her children, Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1, were also discovered.

Forensic reports on all four children are still incomplete as of Monday.

Deputies believe Michael Jones murdered his family at their home in Summerfield, Fla. and stored the victims for several weeks before taking them to Georgia.

No other charges have been brought against Michael Jones, the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Missing Florida mom, 4 children found dead as investigation focuses on her husband