SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Megan Boswell appeared in court on Monday morning for the first time since authorities discovered what they believe to be her daughter, Evelyn Boswell’s body, on her brother’s property in Blountville, Tennesee.

The news station said Judge James Goodwin increased Boswell’s bond to $150,000 from $25,000 during the hearing in Sullivan County Court.

WJHL said Boswell was charged with giving false reports and was originally scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

The station reported that Brad Sproles was appointed as Boswell’s attorney on Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they believe they found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell Friday, two weeks after an AMBER Alert search was initiated.

TBI special agent Brian Fraley testified in court Monday that when he interviewed Boswell, she made several false statements, which cost officials time during the investigation.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found on a property in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

Memorials along Muddy Creek Road and at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were set up by the community over the weekend, according to the WJHL report.

