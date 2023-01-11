Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter Megan Frix, 26, were found dead in their home off Evans Drive Jan. 8, according to investigators.

ATLANTA — A father is suspected of killing his daughter in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was believed to have had special needs.

Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter Megan Frix, 26, were found dead in their home off Evans Drive Jan. 8. Investigators said the two were found by a health aid visiting the home.

When the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office crime scene and forensic unit arrived, they began their investigation. Sherriff Freeman said they believe the suspected killer was the father.

"The loss of life is especially tragic as the adult daughter had special needs and had lost her mother just a few years before," said Freeman.

Currently, the possible motive and cause of death are not being released. Those details may be released once investigators conduct additional interviews and receive more information the state medical examiner's office.

"There can be no justification for the loss of life, and we need to insure that people know that they can reach out for help by calling 988 and be instantly connected to a crisis counselor," said Freeman.

About the 988 Mental Health Hotline

988 is a national three-digit line that will connect people with suicide prevention and mental health crisis resources. In Georgia, 988 calls, texts, and chats will be answered by the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL).

Since its launch, some people on social media have claimed that 988 will automatically route a person’s geolocation information to police. Geolocation uses data acquired from a person’s computer or phone to find their actual physical location.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which is the governing body that determines which agencies are allowed to use geolocation, told VERIFY in an emailed statement that “geolocation services are not currently enabled for 988.”

The FCC has allowed geolocation for 911. That means when someone calls 911, dispatchers use geolocation to pinpoint the location where an emergency call was placed, and send police or other emergency services to that location.

But 988 is not capable of “tracing” people who call, text or use the chat feature in the same way. Instead, mental health counselors will work to route a person’s call to their nearest crisis center by using their phone number’s area code, an FAQs page on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website says.