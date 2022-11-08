Chinese restaurant robbed in Greensboro, police say

Police said the suspect demanded cash from the register.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mekong Oriental Chinese on West Gate City Boulevard was robbed Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the robbery just before 8 p.m.

They were informed that a male suspect went inside the building and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect left the business in an unknown direction carrying an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further description of the subject or information is available at this time. This investigation is ongoing.