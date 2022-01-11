Justin Johnson, suspect in Young Dolph's murder, captured in Indiana

U.S. Marshals announced Johnson, wanted in the Memphis rapper's killing, was captured about 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indiana.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been captured in Indiana.

Last week, the U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation offered a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the capture of 23-year-old Justin Johnson.

U.S. Marshals announced Johnson was captured about 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Indiana.

Further details on how Johnson was captured were not released.

A news conference with U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police, and the Shelby County District Attorney is set for Wednesday.

According to U.S. Marshals, a first-degree murder warrant was issued last week for Johnson, who is accused of shooting and killing Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., 36, known as Young Dolph.

Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookies in south Memphis.

The Marshals said Johnson also had an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release on a weapon offense.

The Marshals said Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and was considered armed and dangerous.