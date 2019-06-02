ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — WARNING: This article contains extremely graphic content that was released by law enforcement as part of an effort to educate the public about how alleged predators operate. We have included some of the details and linked off the Volusia County Sheriff's Office website for more.

A Florida man, whose sexual partner was recently arrested for molestation and possessing child porn, has been arrested in connection with a plot to groom and rape a 3-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.

Lafe Best, 37, who lives in the Ormond Beach area, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit sexual battery on a child after Volusia County sheriff's detectives say they found a series of disturbing text messages.

Investigators say the little girl and her mom moved into the apartment of Best's sexual partner, 39-year-old Benjamin Worster, in December.

Soon after that, the girl reportedly told her mother Worster touched her.

When Worster was hospitalized for an apparent overdose on Dec. 17, the girl's mom took the opportunity to search his phone that was laying on his bed.

Detectives say she found a text message thread with Best, and investigators say there was a "sickening description of a plan to groom and rape the 3-year-old girl, whether she was conscious or not."

Authorities released some of the messages to illustrate how predators operate. In them, detectives say Worster describes how he might casually let the little girl see "it" a few times. The sheriff's office says Best then describes what he would like to do sexually with the little girl.

"You never know if her junkie mom can't come up with rent one month she might just give her to you lol wishful thinking," Best allegedly wrote.

Click here to read the partial exchange released by deputies. WARNING: The details in the text messages are graphic.

Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at Best's home on Tuesday and say they found what looked like child porn on his cell phone, along with texts from Worster.

More charges are expected to be filed.

Investigators say Best was living in a home that had two people who have a child who is only 20 months old.

"At this time, it’s not believed he was a victim of any abuse; however, authorities will continue to follow up as the investigation continues," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

