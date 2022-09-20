x
Arrests made nearly a year later after drug overdose in Burlington

Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly opioid overdose in Burlington that happened nearly a year ago.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Narcotics Enforcement Team (ANET) says the opioid overdoses has risen throughout Alamance County. The team has been investigating non-fatal and fatal overdoses. 

In November 2021, ANET investigated a fatal overdose that occurred in Burlington. They identified two suspects involved in the overdose death. 

Ronald Johnson, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with death by distribution. 

Aaron Parsons, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with F-Aiding and abetting death by distribution. 

They were both taken to the Alamance County Jail under a $200,000 bond. 

ANET is actively seeking anyone who may have additional information about these investigations and locations of the wanted individuals to call Alamance County CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100. 

