Men charged with Michigan's governor kidnapping scheme to appear in court

JACKSON, Mich. — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in court.

Three men face trial Monday in Jackson County, Michigan, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term.

Fourteen men were arrested in 2020. One of them said the kidnapping might inspire a civil war known as the “boogaloo.” Federal prosecutors focused on six people who were considered to be key players, while Michigan authorities dealt with the rest.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. They’re accused of forming an alliance with others through their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.