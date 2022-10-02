x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Men charged with Michigan's governor kidnapping scheme to appear in court

Three men face trial Monday in Michigan, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term.
Credit: AP
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the first round of Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grants on Sept. 15, 2021, at the GM Mobility Research Center at Kettering University in Flint, Mich. The plot to kidnap Whitmer represents a growing anger in U.S. politics, and violence – both physical and non-physical – that is disproportionately aimed at women elected officials and candidates, and particularly women of color. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

JACKSON, Mich. — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in court. 

Three men face trial Monday in Jackson County, Michigan, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term.

Fourteen men were arrested in 2020. One of them said the kidnapping might inspire a civil war known as the “boogaloo.” Federal prosecutors focused on six people who were considered to be key players, while Michigan authorities dealt with the rest. 

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. They’re accused of forming an alliance with others through their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. 

Defense lawyers say the three cut ties before the kidnapping plot accelerated in summer 2020.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro neighbors walk, canvass for information in murder of restaurant owner Mark Freedman

Before You Leave, Check This Out