GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two men robbed a Guildford County Mcdonald's Sunday morning after forcing their way through the drive-through window according to Greensboro Police. The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they responded to the robbery around 12:16 a.m. on Mt. Hope Church Road.

The two men were described as wearing ski-type masks and both were believed to be armed with handguns.

Greensboro Police say the investigation is currently ongoing.

