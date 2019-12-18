CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're a regular at the gym, you may want to pay attention to who's watching your moves.

A spying scandal hit one of the most popular gyms in town.

Inappropriate pictures popped up on social media of naked men in the Dowd YMCA locker room. The posts go back a year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now trying to find the peeping Tom and potential victims.

The person with a Twitter handle, "CLT Locker Room Man" posted the pictures and videos. None of the men were aware of what was going on.

The YMCA gave us a statement, saying, "The YMCA of Greater Charlotte strictly prohibits use of cell phones in locker rooms and bathrooms as well as the use of social media platforms in any manner that is in violation of the law, detrimental to our members or community, or contrary to our mission."

The YMCA also told us they have on site security guards and of duty police officers to monitor the gym.

These days, cameras can look like a USB charger or even a key fob. Technology making it easier than ever for peeping toms to get away with it. That's why officials warn everyone to stay alert.

After NBC Charlotte say what was being posted, we reached out to Twitter. Within hours, they shut down the account.

