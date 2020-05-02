BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police arrested two men for attempted burglary and breaking into vehicles early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to a home on N. Anthony Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Officers took Steven Squires into custody after a brief chase.

While taking Squires into custody, officers in the area noticed a suspicious vehicle with no headlights driving in the area. Officers say they tried to stop the car, but the driver took off. After a brief chase, police say James Shanklin stopped the car and ran to the parking lot of the Knights Inn on Hanford Road. They say Shanklin tried to forcibly steal another car from someone, but officers quickly intervened and took him into custody.

Police later found out that the car Shanklin was driving was stolen from Bela Grocery on N. Church Street.

According to a release, a Burlington Police Officer was injured during the apprehension of these two men. The officer's injuries required medical treatment, but aren't considered life-threatening.

Squires and Shanklin were taken to an area hospital for treatment of pre-existing injuries. They've been released and are now in Alamance County jail.

RELATED: Would-be burglars bust through walls, take nothing, deputies say

RELATED: Operation Happy New Year: 19 arrested in latest human trafficking bust in Alamance County

RELATED: Mom and boyfriend arrested for child abuse, Kernersville Police say