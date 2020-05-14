ELON, N.C. — A Menorah was vandalized in Elon and police are investigating it as a hate crime.

The Elon Police Department said it occurred Tuesday night around 10:16 p.m. at the Chabad Center on Truitt Drive in Elon.

Police said video revealed a person stopped their vehicle in the roadway and then knocked over the large Menorah.

Elon police said, “We are saddened that this type of action was perpetrated in our community. Elon is a close-knit community that is accepting of all faiths and religions. This cowardly act is unacceptable and does not represent the Elon community or our community values. The Elon Police Department is working to bring the suspect to justice.”

If you have any information call the Elon Police Department at 336-584-1301 or Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

