Metro Transit Police said the man was hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man and the woman who were on a train headed in the direction of Glenmont. During the fight, the woman, who police said had been brandishing a knife, attacked the man and stabbed him.

Police responded to the Metro Center station for the reported stabbing, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman was found at the Farragut North station. She was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

This stabbing follows a pair of shootings at Metro stations last week.

On Dec. 8, an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a 28-year-old man during an alleged altercation on the Metro Center platform at around 6:30 p.m. During the fight, the pair went over a nearby wall, falling eight feet, before police say the agent shot and killed 28-year-old Troy Bullock.

Less than 24 hours later, three people were shot at the Benning Road Metro station. A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in that case.

Following last week's shootings, Metro's CEO Randy Clarke reassured riders.