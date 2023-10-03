Police say the bodies of two men and three women were found inside the home.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. — Two men and three women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a Miami Lakes home, according to reports.

CBS Miami reports Miami-Dade police were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the area of 145th Terrace and 87th Court for what was described as a death investigation.

When officers entered the home through an unlocked window, they found one body before finding additional bodies throughout the house, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said during a news conference, according to CBS Miami.

During a preliminary investigation, police said the evidence at the scene near the body of a man found inside appeared to indicate that he had been the shooter before he took his own life, the outlet detailed.

Helicopter video from NBC South Florida showed multiple police cars and an ambulance in the neighborhood.