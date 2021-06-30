HPU student's suspected killer appears in court Wednesday

Michael Cadogan was arrested in Tennessee after investigators said his ex-girlfriend Gianna Delgado's body was found in his car trunk.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The suspect in the murder of a High Point University student will be in Guilford County court on Wednesday.

Michael Cadogan is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m.

Deputies arrested him in Tennessee last week. Investigators said they found 19-year-old HPU student Gianna Delgado's body in Cadogan's car trunk.

Investigators said Cadogan reportedly admitted to a friend on Facetime that he killed Delgado, who is his ex-girlfriend.

Officials transferred him from Carter County, Tennessee to High Point Tuesday night.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates on what happens in court later today.