Man accused of having HPU student's body in car to appear in court Monday

TENNESSEE, USA — The man accused of killing a 19-year-old High Point University student is set to appear in Tennessee court at 9 a.m. Monday.

Court documents reveal Michael Cadogan admitted to killing Gianna Delgado to a friend over a Facetime call.

Investigators said Cadogan planned to get rid of Delgado's body in Tennessee.

Police arrested him there last Monday. They found Delgado's body in his car.

High Point police believe this was a case of domestic violence.

Cadogan is charged with abuse of a corpse with possible homicide charges pending from High Point police.

He's being held without bond in a Tennessee jail.