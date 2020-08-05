RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly secretly recording someone.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office Patrol Division got a report about alleged secret peeping. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division Internet Crimes Against Children team.



They identified Michael Shane Mosqueda, 39, as a suspect. The victim also knew him. Detectives got a search warrant and seized his computer and multiple digital storage devices.

Mosqueda was charged with 16 counts of Felony Secretly Using or Installing a Photographic Imaging Device to Arouse or Gratify Sexual Desire. He was also charged with 16 counts of Felony Possessing Photographic Image Obtained in Violation of the Peeping Statue.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.

