HART, Mich. — (Oceana County Press) Thomas Wayne Anderson, 48, of Muskegon faces a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty/abandonment after witnesses say they saw him beating his dog at the Hesperia Dam earlier this month.

Anderson was arraigned in 78th District Court Thursday, June 27.

The hound dog that was allegedly beaten and a pit bull were seized by Oceana County sheriff’s deputies and turned over to Oceana County Animal Control, said Oceana County Sheriff Mast. As of Friday, June 28, the dogs remain in animal control’s custody, Mast said.

Witnesses told police they observed Anderson repeatedly punching the hound dog, dragging it by its collar and then throwing it into the back of his pickup truck. They said that they heard the dog “yelping and screaming.” The witnesses said they observed Anderson punch the dog more than 10 times. They told police they thought it was dead.

When interviewed by deputies, the Anderson said his dog was “defying” him and admitted to shaking the dog’s head.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near the boardwalk of the Hesperia Dam, which is a popular fishing spot.

Anderson posted 10 percent of a $3,500 bond following his arrest.

