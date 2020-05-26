Winston-Salem motel clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say

It happened at the Microtel Inn on Capitol Lodging Court around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at a motel early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Microtel Inn on Capitol Lodging Court.

Police said the suspect entered the motel and pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then left the motel in a white-in-color four-door vehicle.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.