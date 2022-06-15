Millions of dollars in drugs seized in Forsyth County during the month of May

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized over two million dollars in cocaine and seven pounds of fentanyl.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Millions of dollars worth of drugs were seized in Forsyth County last month alone.

Just to break it down further, over 2 million dollars worth of cocaine was seized. Winston-Salem police said that alone, is more than half of what they’ve seen total over the last 6 months.

Law enforcement and a local organization explain this is huge, but the fight isn’t over.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office made this post, detailing all that was seized in May by the Forsyth County Drug Task Force.

This task force includes the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Kernersville PD, and Winston-Salem PD.

News like this is what Susan Kelley Stevens strives for.

“Getting it off the streets is an amazing start because that's so many people that will not die,” Stevens said.

Back in 2018, Stevens and her husband lost their 22-year-old daughter Toria after she overdosed.

"Toria was a cheerleader and an outstanding child in our community. She cheered in the national competitions for the Forsyth County Broncos,” Stevens explained.

Since then, Stevens started an organization, focusing on drug prevention.

She told WFMY that drugs do not discriminate so it's very important to get drugs off the street.

Winston-Salem Police Department Lt. crystal Pritchard said the month of May was a significant month.