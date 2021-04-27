Minister facing child pornography charges in Forsyth Co.

T Elliot Welch, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County minister is facing child pornography charges.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading child pornography to the internet. Deputies obtained a warrant for Stonewall Lane in Tobaccoville.

T Elliot Welch, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators said this is committed when the person charged knowingly records, photographs, films, develops, or duplicates material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges, or solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Welch is a Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the church for a statement.

Welch was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with bond secured in the amount of $50,000.00. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13th, 2021.