Minor injured after 30-35 shots fired in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person under 18 is recovering after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police responded to the area of 2401 Dunbar Street after receiving multiple calls reporting 30-35 gunshots around 11:18 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a medical facility for non-life threatening injuries to the hand.

Investigators found that the gunshot victim was in a vehicle with four other juveniles returning home for the evening when they were confronted by several people armed with guns who began to shoot at the juveniles. It’s unclear why at this time. No word on if anyone else was hurt.

