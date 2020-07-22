Missing South Carolina 13-year-old may be in danger, deputies say

Investigators believe Kalea is trying to leave the state to meet with an unknown person.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who they believe might be in danger.

According to the department, Kalea White, 13, has been missing since July 20, when she ran away from her home in northeast Columbia. Investigators believe Kalea is trying to leave the state to meet with an unknown person.

Kalea is 5-feet, 5-inches-tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and red scarf with her hair in a ponytail.