WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A girl last seen in Florence, Colorado could be on her way to Winston-Salem after her parents said she met a man online.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office out of Colorado said 15-year-old Hannah Meador was last seen at around 10 a.m. at her father’s house on May 3.

The sheriff’s office said her parents have reason to believe she met a man on social media.

Investigators said they discovered Google map searches on her browsing history to Winston-Salem.

Deputies said call logs from the day of and day before she disappeared appear to come from a “Tracfone” cellphone device.

Officials said the area codes came from Arden, NC in Buncombe County.

Investigators said Meador has brown hair and green/hazel eyes. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said Meador has a birthmark on her right shoulder that looks like a butterfly, her eyeglasses are prescription and tint dark in sunlight.

Deputies said Meador often likes to color her hair and recently dyed it red.

If you have any information, contact Detective Bruton with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at: (719) 276-5557 or call 9-1-1.

