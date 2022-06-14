Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 15-year-old Greensboro girl

Layla Graves has been missing since Wednesday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Layla Graves was last seen leaving her home in Greensboro on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings, and gray crocs.

She is described as 5'2, 120 pounds and has red and black, two-toned hair.