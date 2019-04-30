RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- Authorities in Maine say two young brothers might be in the Carolinas with their dad who has taken them without legal custody.

Joel Strother II, 12, and Carter Strother III, 10, were taken out Maine against their will, the Presque Isle Police Department said in a news release.

Police said Monday they believe the father, Joel Strother, has the two children with him.

"We have had a phone conversation with their father who is refusing to cooperate with Law Enforcement," police said Monday.

Authorities said the father might be driving a tan Cadillac Escalade or a metallic GMC Terrain possibly with temporary paper plates.

Police said last week the boys might be with relatives, including Kimberly McLeod (also known as Kimberly Strother), Christopher McLeod and Matthew McLeod.

Anyone with information about the missing boys is asked to contact the Presque Isle Police Department in Maine at (207) 764-4476.

