Two little boys who police say were taken against their will from Maine have been found safe in North Carolina.

The Presque Isle, Maine Police Department said Tuesday the children had been located, but didn't elaborate on where the discovery was made.

However, the boys' father, Joel Strother, has been arrested. It's unclear what charges he faces.

"Thank you everyone out there on Face Book!" the police department said. "Because of you all sharing this information and getting the word out, we had a very happy outcome! The information came from a single tip of someone who saw our shared post and decided to call! Well done everyone, we can't say that enough!"

