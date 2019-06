BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a 15-year-old girl is missing, and she may be traveling with a 25-year-old man.

Police say Brianna Alarcon's mother reported her daughter missing on Monday.

Police believe Alarcon may have run away with Cameron Burdette. They could be driving Alarcon's mother's white 2007 Pontiac G6, NC registration BCP-2557.

Alarcon was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

If you know where they are, call Burlington Police at 336-229-3500 or 911.