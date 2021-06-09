11-year-old girl missing in Greensboro; last seen wearing all pink

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl is missing in Greensboro.
Police need help finding Dakota Davis. She was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen walking in the area of Tillman Avenue and North English Street. She was wearing a pink shirt, pink pants, and a pink book bag.
Investigators said Dakota has a half-inch scar on the left side of her upper lip and a partially shaved right eyebrow.
Police haven't released any more details about her disappearance.
If you know where Dakota is, please call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
