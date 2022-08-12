Missing Lancaster child found safe

Lancaster police announced in a tweet that the child was found safe overnight Saturday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother was found safe, the Lancaster Police Department said.

