Men on 4-wheelers discover bodies of missing couple in New Caney

Investigators said the body of 19-year-old Megan Madison Leach was found in the trunk of a vehicle. The other body has not been positively identified.

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple.

Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.

When they stopped to check it out, authorities said one of the men found a long gun on the ground behind the vehicle and the other found what he believed to be human remains. When Roman Forest Police Department officers arrived, they found the body of a male that was in the late stages of decomposition.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was asked to help with the investigation.

When they looked in the trunk of the vehicle, they found another body.

The body that was found in the woods has not been officially identified, but authorities said they believe it's the registered owner of the vehicle.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding these deaths are under investigation and our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased," MCSO said in a statement.

Authorities said the body in the trunk is that of 19-year-old Megan Madison Leach, from Roman Forest. She was reported missing in May. Detectives said they need to wait until an autopsy is performed before positively identifying the other body.

Investigators said that when the couple was reported missing, they were last seen in the vehicle found in the woods.

At the time of her disappearance, investigators said they believed Leach could have been a human trafficking victim.