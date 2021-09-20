Missing Greensboro woman's body found in Chatham County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing person's case has now turned into a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found in Chatham County, according to investigators.
According to Greensboro police, the body of Joy Amanda Moorefield, 40, was found last Friday after a lead pointed investigators towards Chatham County.
Moorefield was reported as a missing person to Greensboro police on July 22, according to police.
Police arrested Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, last Thursday. Johnson is facing charges for first-degree murder and concealment of death.
He is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
Police haven't released any additional information at this time however, this is an ongoing investigation.