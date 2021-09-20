Missing Greensboro woman's body found in Chatham County

Investigators said the woman was last seen on June 20. Police arrested a suspect on September 16.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing person's case has now turned into a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found in Chatham County, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, the body of Joy Amanda Moorefield, 40, was found last Friday after a lead pointed investigators towards Chatham County.

Moorefield was reported as a missing person to Greensboro police on July 22, according to police.

Police arrested Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, last Thursday. Johnson is facing charges for first-degree murder and concealment of death.

He is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.